Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,690 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after buying an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $101.34. 32,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,233. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

