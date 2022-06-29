Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 32,181 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,181 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,116. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $115.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

