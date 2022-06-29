Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,249 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

