Validity (VAL) Price Hits $1.49 on Exchanges

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00007462 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $3.36 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,609,286 coins and its circulating supply is 4,605,998 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.