VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Down 0.6%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

