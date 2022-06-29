VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Boosted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $201.06 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.