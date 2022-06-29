Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

ESGV opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $88.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.