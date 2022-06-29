Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

