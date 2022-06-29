Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,750,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

