Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

VO traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.93. 28,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

