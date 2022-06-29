Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.