Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

