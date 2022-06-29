Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.373 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,223,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1,368.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 75,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after acquiring an additional 65,676 shares in the last quarter.

