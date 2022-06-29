Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.467 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.11. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $156.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

