Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.623 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $171.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1 year low of $163.09 and a 1 year high of $218.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

