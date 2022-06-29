Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

