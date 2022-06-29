Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,606. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

