Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $300,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.32 and a 200 day moving average of $397.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

