Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05.

