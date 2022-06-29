Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

