VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 350 at UBS Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.00.

Shares of VACNY stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

