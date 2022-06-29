VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Raised by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $645,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VRSN stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,861. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.97 and a 200 day moving average of $206.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

