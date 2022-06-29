Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $210.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRSK. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.67.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.