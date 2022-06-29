VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.89

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.89 and last traded at C$14.44, with a volume of 4435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.44.

FORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of VerticalScope and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.97.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.