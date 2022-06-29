Viacoin (VIA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,412.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded 68.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 68.1% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $6,412.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00264329 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003249 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.