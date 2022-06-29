Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 209,247 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,247 shares during the quarter. Open Lending accounts for approximately 2.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 2.02% of Open Lending worth $48,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

