Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,247 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $335.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

