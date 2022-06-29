Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 5.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $85,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.47.

Shares of ROP opened at $391.69 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

