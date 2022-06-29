Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Raquel E. Izumi Purchases 40,000 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VINC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 221,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,368. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

