VINchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $117,327.00 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $117,327.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

