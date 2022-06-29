Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 2.6% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.99. 1,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 52,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $610.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of -0.20.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $819,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.