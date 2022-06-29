Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.7% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 249,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,906,641. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

