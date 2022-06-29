Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises about 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

NYSE SJM traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $129.54. 14,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

