Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. 55,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,627. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

