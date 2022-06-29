Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

