Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,702 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Southern comprises 2.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. 98,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

