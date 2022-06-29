Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

AFL traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

