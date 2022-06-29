Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Buys A$17,150.00 in Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA – Get Rating) insider Louise Bolger bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,150.00 ($11,909.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Viva Leisure Company Profile

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs with the health and leisure industry. As of October 12, 2021, it operated approximately 122 health clubs under the Club Lime brand name within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria, Australia; and 200 franchised health clubs under the Plus Fitness brand in Australia, New Zealand, and India.

