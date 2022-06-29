Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Buys A$17,150.00 in Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA – Get Rating) insider Louise Bolger bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,150.00 ($11,909.72).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Viva Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)
