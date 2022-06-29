Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

A number of analysts have commented on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.10 ($13.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.55) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.15) to €13.60 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vivendi from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

