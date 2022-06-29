Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Shares Down 2.9%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 44,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 61,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

