W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

