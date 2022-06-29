Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 7.4%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBX shares. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

