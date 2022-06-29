Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 1,066,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,925,996. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,866.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.