WazirX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.76 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $83.28 million and $4.76 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.93 or 0.02323345 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00180810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00079691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014846 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

