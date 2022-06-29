WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,729 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 6.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of ASML worth $2,281,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.68. 21,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,311. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $461.85 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

