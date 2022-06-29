Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after buying an additional 1,078,738 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,694,000.
Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.