Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after buying an additional 1,078,738 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,694,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.