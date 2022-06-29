Wealth Management Resources Inc. Sells 9,485 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 662.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTB stock remained flat at $$48.52 on Wednesday. 30,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

