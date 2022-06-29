Webflix Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,031.00 (WFX)

Webflix Token (WFX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $578,160.97 and approximately $2,031.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Webflix Token has traded 56.2% higher against the dollar. One Webflix Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token (WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,469,258,368 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

