Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 652 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average of $198.89.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

