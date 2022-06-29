Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

